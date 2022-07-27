ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

AG Josh Shapiro Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Mortgage Company Accused Of Discriminatory Red-Lining Lending Practices

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ua0eJ_0guvgKZK00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Justice Department reaches a multi-million dollar settlement with a mortgage company accused of discriminatory red-lining lending practices in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Federal, state, and city officials held a joint press conference at Malcolm X Park, in West Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Trident Mortgage Company was accused of illegally excluding mortgage-lending services to neighborhoods of color in the Philadelphia Metro Area, including Camden and Wilmington.

The initial investigation was opened by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

As part of the settlement, Trident will invest at least $20 million to increase credit opportunities in those neighborhoods.

Comments / 14

Hotwalker55
3d ago

Josh gets things done, that's why he will be the next Governor of Pennsylvania...he believes in the Commonwealth!

Reply(6)
8
 

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

