San Bernardino County, CA

San Bernardino County supervisors urged to secede from California, form new state named 'Empire'

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- A local real estate developer and two mayors are urging San Bernardino County to secede from California.

If successful, the improbable plan would establish the first new state since Hawaii was granted statehood in 1959.

On Tuesday night, Rancho Cucamonga businessman Jeff Burum asked the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors to put an advisory measure on the November ballot.

Burum wants the county to be turned into a new state, possibly named "Empire." He criticized state officials as being ineffective and disconnected from the needs of people in the Inland Empire.

"Our judges are constantly taxed with too much, with not enough resources," Burum said during the public comment section of the Board of Supervisors meeting. "The state of California continues to allocate resources to the high-cost areas to our detriment and other Inland Valley communities. It's time to stop it. It's time for our citizens to stand up and say, 'Enough is enough.'"

The mayors of Fontana and Upland both spoke in favor of the longshot plan.

Even if San Bernardino County voters were to approve secession, the state Legislature and U.S. Congress would still have to approve it.

Comments / 36

LeAnne Woolever
2d ago

There are many movements in California thats by the people. Most CA. residents are sick and tired of whats happening at the State level. While Newsom is out trying to convince Florida & Texas residents from CA. to come back, the State he governs is falling apart. He has over spent his budget. The State has not been audited since 2014. The public schools are imploding with the Democratic dogma thats being foisted upon them. Ca. is having the biggest crime wave they have ever seen. Do I need to go on with more? CA residents get ready because you will see alot more of this. We the people are not sitting back anymore. New California the 51st state.

Reply(1)
24
Chris Castro
2d ago

In northern California they are trying to do the same thing in Jefferson county I believe this just goes to show that Cali is tried of democrats. the only thing Democrats have going for them is that they occupy the big cities and hold a supermajority

Reply(6)
19
guest
3d ago

Do you like spending more money for everything you use? Then good for you cause I don't. Screwsome has put you brain in the blender and you except the outcome.

Reply
9
