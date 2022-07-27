ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints star WR Michael Thomas returns for first day of training camp

By John Walton
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

METAIRIE, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints kicked off training camp Wednesday morning in Metairie, and among those on the field was wide receive Michael Thomas.

The biggest questions going into Saints training camp

The Saints announced earlier this week that Thomas would begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

On the Saints’ Twitter page, the team posted a video of Thomas catching a pass during a practice session Wednesday morning.

Thomas missed all of last season with an ankle injury.

Thomas spoke to the media after practice and said it was a blessing to be back with his team.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Metairie, LA
Football
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Metairie, LA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy