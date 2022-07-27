Watch: Beachgoer captures moment plane crashes into waters off Seattle

SEATTLE — An eyewitness happened to capture the dramatic moment when a small plane crashed into Washington’s Puget Sound on Tuesday.

Mihai Melonari was on Alki Beach when he recorded the final moments of the plane skimming over the water before flipping upside down.

In a video, that was obtained by KIRO-TV, the two-seat Cessna 150 can be seen crashing into the cold water just 50 feet off Seattle’s Alki Point. The 66-year-old man piloting the plane was the only person on board and was able to swim to shore.

Seattle Fire Department, along with the Coast Guard, responded to the incident around 4:30 p.m. The pilot was reportedly not injured in the crash but was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, according to KIRO-TV.

Officials have not said what caused the plane to go down but audio from air traffic control at King County International Airport-Boeing Field prior to the crash suggests he was having trouble with the plane.

The plane eventually sank below the surface and the owner of the plane hired a contractor to remove the fuel and salvage the plane, according to the Coast Guard.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what caused the plane to go down.

