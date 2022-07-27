ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Introduction to Super Apps in Banking

By Insider Intelligence
Consumers' growing time spent with mobile and their overwhelming choice of products and providers are driving demand for rebundling in financial services. Super apps are emerging as the solution to meet this demand and improve the digital customer experience.

In "An Introduction to Super Apps in Banking," we detail the building blocks of a financial super app, explain the difference between super app business models, explore the western super app opportunity, and more.

To download this PDF and access the data and insights within, simply enter your information in the form to the right. We'll also add you to our Financial Services Beyond the Chart newsletter, which covers today's most important trends in banking, fintech, and payments.

