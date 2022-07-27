ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, OH

PHOTOS: Local teen joins police force for the day

By Danielle Cotterman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago
Courtesy: NOVFTF

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) – A local 13-year-old had a wish come true when he spent the day dressed in tactical gear and practicing for a career in law enforcement.

According to U.S. Marshals with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, although Lain McGovern has been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness he hasn’t stopped dreaming of a career in law enforcement.

Lain spent much of Wednesday working with U.S. Marshals, Brunswick police, and members of the Cuyahoga County SWAT Team.

He had the opportunity to operate a police drone and tactical robot, as well as make announcements through the SWAT team’s armored vehicle.

K9 officers even joined in making the teen’s dream come true.

“The U.S. Marshals added a true warrior when Lain joined our team,” said U.S. Marshals Chief Deputy Brian Fitzgibbon. “He rode in the SWAT truck, called a fugitive out on the loud-speaker, operated a throw robot, all while equipped with a ballistic vest and helmet. But, most importantly, Lain ignited a spark in the team that will last a lifetime.”

The opportunity was made possible through a partnership with the Northeast Ohio Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit dedicated to granting wishes for children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Brunswick, OH
Brunswick, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Northern Ohio#U S Marshals#Fugitive#Swat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy