Virginia Beach wins appeal of voting district lawsuit, but ward system will stick for now

VIRGINIA BEACH — After a long battle to prove a federal judge ruled in error, Virginia Beach city leaders can now say they were right.

On Wednesday, the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that the case, which argued the use of at-large voting to elect members of the Virginia Beach City Council diluted the votes of minority voters, is moot.

That’s because Virginia’s General Assembly had already passed a law eliminating at-large voting for most of the seats on the City Council, therefore judgment was made on an electoral system that would no longer govern the city’s elections.

Virginia Beach’s attorneys had argued that point in their appeal.

“We agree with the City that the district court erred in reaching the merits,” the judges’ opinion says.

The appeals court overturned the opinion of Judge Raymond Jackson, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

“The city feels vindicated,” Deputy City Attorney Christopher Boynton said.

Virginia Beach appealed the ruling in March and was hoping to hear the court’s opinion sooner.

“We’re frustrated that it took this long to get to this point,” Boynton said.

While awaiting the court’s opinion, the city implemented 10 single-member districts, including three districts where minority voters formed a majority of the voting population.

Boynton said the 10-district system will remain in place for the November election because it’s too late to change it. However, after the election, the City Council could decide to reinstate a few at-large seats, Boynton said.

“In January, when we seat the new council, we will determine if there’s any way we can improve the system with the blessing of the General Assembly,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer. “Let’s just focus on the upcoming elections, but ultimately what we want is what’s best for the voter in Virginia Beach, that they have the representation that they deserve.”

In 2020, two Virginia Beach residents – Latasha Holloway and Georgia Allen — sued Virginia Beach, challenging the at-large election system used to elect members of the City Council.

Latasha Holloway won a lawsuit against the city, which will force the city to change its voting system. As seen at Virginia Beach City Hall on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot)

Holloway and her attorney could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Jackson ruled in March of 2021 that the system “denies Hispanics, African Americans and Asians equal access to the electoral and political process,” violating the federal 1965 Voting Rights Act.

A majority of City Council members disagreed with the judge’s ruling and directed the city attorney’s staff to pursue an appeal, at a cost approximately $400,000 according to Boynton.

