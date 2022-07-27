New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas on return: ‘It’s a blessing’

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was spotted running routes and catching passes during practice on Wednesday.

While Thomas did not participate in full team drills, his individual work represents a step in the right direction. He was cleared from the physically unable to perform list after being placed on it Tuesday.

Thomas missed the entire 2021 season after a setback recovering from the ankle injury he initially sustained in the opener of the 2020 campaign.

“I’m at a loss for words,” he said. “I didn’t want to come up here and be emotional or anything but it was a blessing to be back out there with the guys. Be able to put my hand in the pile and be out there and perfect my craft.”

Thomas, 29, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro. He was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 after setting the league’s single-season record with 149 receptions for 1,725 yards.

“He wants to be out there, he wants to help this team win games,” Saints head coach Dennis Allen said.

