Netflix announces sequel to ‘The Gray Man’ and reveals who is returning

Photo credit Getty Images

Ryan Gosling’s latest action flick, “The Gray Man,” is reportedly one of the most expensive films Netflix has ever produced, its cost landing north of $200 million.

Thanks to the streaming numbers so far though, you won’t see Netflix complaining. In fact, there’s already plans for a sequel and a spin-off film.

Having just premiered to stream in the last week, “The Gray Man” has already racked up 88.6 million viewing hours during its first three days of availability, according to Variety. The film easily took the number one position on the most recent Netflix Top 10 chart.

According to the streaming giant, it’s the best debut for a Netflix movie since “The Adam Project” garnered 92.4 million hours earlier this year.

Admittedly, Netflix must’ve known what kind of property they had on their hands, as the spy thriller was originally envisioned as a franchise.

“With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for ‘The Gray Man’ to be part of an expanded universe,” said directors Joe and Anthony Russo, “and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel.”

As The Hollywood Reporter noted about the sequel, Gosling will return as the lead, as will the Russos as directors. It's unclear if other cast members, such as Chris Evans, Ana de Armas or Rege-Jean Page, will also return for the sequel as no further casting has been disclosed at this time.

The spin-off is in the planning stages, but "Deadpool" writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese are working on the script.

Based on the best-selling book series by Mark Greaney, "The Gray Man" has the character Six (Gosling) maniacally chased by a sociopathic mercenary, played by Chris Evans, at the behest of a government official who has his own crimes to hide.

After having a limited theatrical run in mid-July, “The Gray Man” is available to stream on Netflix.