ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

ARSON INVESTIGATION: Suspect Car Seen Near Phillipsburg Alley Moments Before Fire, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8L0n_0guvVxIa00
The vehicle pictured above was seen near Lewis Street and Pear Alley in Phillipsburg just before the arson fire at 4 Lewis St. on Friday, July 15, Phillipsburg Police said in a release on Wednesday, July 27. Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police via Facebook

Recognize this car? Police investigating an arson fire are seeking information on a vehicle that was seen near a Phillipsburg alley just moments before the blaze broke out.

The vehicle pictured above was seen near Lewis Street and Pear Alley in Phillipsburg just before the arson fire at 4 Lewis St. on Friday, July 15, Phillipsburg Police said in a release on Wednesday, July 27.

According to police, the car — thought to be a dark red Hyundai Sonata — was seen in Pear Alley between 8:25 p.m. and 8:34 p.m. just before the fire was reported.

Scroll down to view additional photos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cupon at 908-454-5501 x316.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phillipsburg, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Phillipsburg, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Pear Alley#Phillipsburg Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
325K+
Followers
49K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy