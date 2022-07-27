Unsigned Ravens rookie LB David Ojabo holding out of training camp

Linebacker David Ojabo. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Star linebacker David Ojabo, a product of the Michigan Wolverines, was a projected first-round draft pick before he suffered a torn Achilles during his pro day workout. He ultimately fell to the second round of the draft, where he was scooped up by the Baltimore Ravens.

It appears all involved will have to wait for the 22-year-old to get to work with his employer this summer.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (h/t Eric Edholm), Ojabo remains unsigned and, thus, is holding out for the start of Ravens training camp. He is the only selection from this spring's draft class that hasn't yet put pen to paper on a rookie contract.

"From my understanding, the argument is about the third-year guarantee," Rapoport explained during Wednesday's edition of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" program. "If you look at the distribution of where players are and how much is guaranteed in the third year, the Houston Texans fully guaranteed the third year of their second-round pick (defensive back Jalen Pitre), which has caused everyone to go into flux a bit."

Rapoport continued:

"It's basically an argument of, how close to 50 percent do the sides get as far as the third-year guarantee? It's not much; it's a small argument. The two sides are trying to split the difference. They have just not yet come to an agreement."

Edholm added that Ojabo can't practice Wednesday because of his injury, so the holdout isn't overly concerning ahead of August. It's expected that Ojabo will be placed on Baltimore's non-football injury list whenever the two sides reach an agreement.

According to Todd Karpovich of FanNation's Raven Country, Ojabo won't make his pro debut until the middle of the season at the earliest.