‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Harry Shum Jr. to Season 19 Cast

Harry Shum Jr. will join ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” for its upcoming 19th season, adding to a group of new characters played by recently cast actors Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis.

Shum will play Daniel “Blue” Kwan, a character described as sharp-witted, impatient and brilliant. He who faced a family crisis that interfered with his career plans, leaving him with a chip on his shoulder and much to prove. He’s also generous by nature but competitive to a fault, natural gifted and someone who is used to winning at everything.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 18 finale left viewers in suspense, with lead character Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, electing to stay with Grey Sloan in Seattle and not move to Minnesota. Shum, along with the rest of the new cast, will play first-year surgical residents at Grey Sloan, which was ordered to disband and rework its teaching program.

Shum’s most notable roles include playing Mike Chang on Fox’s “Glee,” Magnus Bane on Freeform’s “Shadowhunters” and Charlie Wu in the 2018 hit romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians.” He later worked with director Jon M. Chu again on Hulu’s “The LXD” dance series, starring, producing and co-choreographing on the show. Shum also appeared in A24’s breakout indie comedy “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” the Daniels film that became an unconventional box office hit this year. In the multiverse-centered film, he played Chad, a teppanyaki chef controlled by a sentient raccoon named Raccacoonie who works with Michelle Yeoh’s character in an alternate universe.

Deadline first reported the news of Shum’s casting.