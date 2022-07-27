Taco Bell has news for Mexican Pizza fans

www.deseret.com
Streaming Live...
3d ago
So when is it going to be back for good? I know that it was my favorite whenever I got Taco Bell food, I just didn’t realize how many others loved it too. How hard can it be to get the ingredients?
Reply(6)
28
AceBaker
3d ago
The two fried tortillas are the only ingredient that isn't shared with other menu items so whats the problem? I haven't been back since they ran out just after returning the mexican pizza.
Reply(2)
19
Eadie Sharp
3d ago
Why don't they open a Mexican Pizza place that serves ONLY Mexican Pizza's & Drinks? Wouldn't that be a novel idea?
Reply
22
Comments / 113