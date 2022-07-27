ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals' GM Confirms Juan Soto Is on Trade Block, Denies Leaking Contract Offer

By Matt Weyrich
NBC Bay Area
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy