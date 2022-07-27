ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden says his ‘quick recovery’ from Covid compared to Trump’s ‘severe illness’ was down to vaccinations

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
 3 days ago
Joe Biden said he experienced a “quick recovery” from Covid-19 in comparison to Donald Trump’s “severe illness” due to improvements in vaccinations, testing systems, and the treatment of the virus.

“When my predecessor got Covid, he had to be helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Centre. He was severely ill. Thankfully, he recovered. When I got Covid, I worked from upstairs in the White House,” Biden said in his address.

The president said: “You can live without fear by doing what I did. Get boosted, get tested, and get treatment.”

