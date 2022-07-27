ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Mercury Prize 2022: Who are the nominees?

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1911aD_0guvTLGk00

Nominees for this year’s Mercury Prize have been announced.

Among those shortlisted for the award are Harry Styles, Little Simz, and Wet Leg.

Most of this year’s nominees have been shortlisted for the first time - Kojey Radical is shortlisted for his first full-length record, Reasons to Smile, Nova Twins for their second album, Supernova, and Joy Crookes for her debut, Skin.

The winner will be revealed on Thursday, 8 September at the Eventim Apollo in London.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Kojey Radical
Person
Joy Crookes
Person
Little Simz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury Prize#Supernova
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Independent

The Independent

768K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy