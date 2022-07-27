Mercury Prize 2022: Who are the nominees?

Nominees for this year’s Mercury Prize have been announced.

Among those shortlisted for the award are Harry Styles, Little Simz, and Wet Leg.

Most of this year’s nominees have been shortlisted for the first time - Kojey Radical is shortlisted for his first full-length record, Reasons to Smile, Nova Twins for their second album, Supernova, and Joy Crookes for her debut, Skin.

The winner will be revealed on Thursday, 8 September at the Eventim Apollo in London.