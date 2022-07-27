ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Referee accused of kicking player in face with cleats

By Calum Tuttle
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pVFAK_0guvRpNc00

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is in the hospital after being assaulted at a soccer match in Memphis.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault Sunday where a man was playing soccer at 1554 Bartlett Road.

The victim was fouled by another player and asked the referee to address it.

The referee then shoved the victim to the ground and kicked him in the face with metal cleats according to police.

The victim went to seek medical treatment for his injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleats#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy