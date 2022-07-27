ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Opinion | Tennessee Republicans have simply decided to sanitize history in schools | Otis Sanford

 3 days ago
qaz0129
2d ago

Who the heck is Otis Sanford?If the Tn Dept of Education doesn't know what CRT is, then why did they sanction it last school year ?CRT teaches hate, not true history. It generalized, stereotypes, and does not use specific cases but rather pontificates about what history was about by summarizing entire epochs in time for expediency.Blacks want to talk about victomhood and oppression when race is far more complicated and should not incite hatred towards those today who are generations from anything close to what attitudes and institutions once accepted as customary.Young people are taught to hate and CRT is being used to undermine all the progress in race relations that have been made worldwide in the last 200 years.

Philip Pullen
2d ago

the democratic party has....they want to act like. the civil war and the past never happen.why destroy our history? by studying it lt hopefully will keep us from repeating those mistakes.

Pam Ferris
2d ago

I'm all for trying to change the past and not repeat it . But kids need to li about the total History not just select things from the past if you try to hide things it will just end up being a lot worse people need to learn from others mistakes you can't change the past but you can improve on the future but making it elegal to teach things is wrong the Government has no right to say what we can say or teach our children this isn't a Conmist country yet and if Biden has his way we will be before much longer

