ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Alabama: Naked woman wielding hand saws arrested, Dothan police say

By Seth Feiner
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman has been hospitalized after police say she was found running around a downtown neighborhood naked with handsaws.

Columbus Police officer indicted on excessive force charge for 2019 Wade Street arrest

Dothan police responded around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday to a call of a nude woman holding saws in the 200-300 block of South Oates Street. When police arrived, they found the woman and took her into custody where she was then hospitalized, Dothan patrol says.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24g20i_0guvPfs000
    Photo of the scene (Courtesy of Rickey Stokes)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwMSu_0guvPfs000
    Photo of the scene (Courtesy of Rickey Stokes)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJsb3_0guvPfs000
    Photo of the scene (Courtesy of Rickey Stokes)

No one was injured and police say the woman is likely mentally disabled.

She is now receiving treatment at Southeast Health.

Stay with WDHN News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dothan, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Dothan, AL
State
Alabama State
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy