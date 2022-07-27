ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene's in for a 'tree't: 'Singing Ringing' sculpture installation completed

The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago
Installation finished Wednesday morning in the median between north and south traffic lanes of North Treadaway Boulevard, near North First Street − the new home for a wind-powered sculpture called the “Singing Ringing Tree.”

It’s located near the southeast pillar that with three others soon will mark the boundary of the downtown Abilene cultural district.

Work on the sculpture, whose twisted pipes to West Texans looks a bit like a tornado, was completed ahead of schedule.

The original sculpture was designed by Mike Tonkin and Anna Liu, and in 2006 installed near Burnley, England. A second one was installed in Saudi Arabia, and a third commissioned in 2017 for display in Texas.

The Texas version recently was donated to Abilene. The donor, who has not been named, also covered costs to move the sculpture from Travis County and install it here.

To view and hear it, people can park at Frontier Texas! to the west and take the sidewalk to Treadaway.

Fueled by the wind, much like the kinetic sculpture at the Abilene Convention Center a few blocks away, the new sculpture can be heard up to 400 feet away, especially on a windy day.

Abilene is regarded as one of the windiest cities in the U.S., with an average speed of almost 12 mph.

The 22-foot sculpture is comprised of almost 27 tons of pipes, through which the wind blows to create “music.”

“Singing Ringing Tree” is one of five sculptures worth $500,000 donated to Abilene. Three – “Davidians,” “Rainbow Bear” and “Critter” – are rock pieces by artist Stuart Simpson. The other is a cast aluminum horse by Kevin Box titled “Dancing Pony (Red).”

Comments / 4

