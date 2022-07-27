ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

SoulJoel’s returns with two nights of comedy at Sunnybrook [Events Roundup]

By MediaNews Group
Daily Local News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.dailylocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ardmore, PA
City
Pottstown, PA
City
Glenside, PA
City
Mexico, PA
City
Phoenixville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Phoenixville, PA
Entertainment
Reading, PA
Entertainment
Pottstown, PA
Entertainment
City
Reading, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Valentine
Person
Big Show
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Meat Loaf
Person
Ritchie Valens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Clubs#Chelsea Lately#Long Island#Souljoel#Comedy Central#Showtime#Nbc#Santander Arena#Latin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan

Comments / 0

Community Policy