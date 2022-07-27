ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted for sexually assaulting girl in Green Briar Park on North Side

By Sun-Times Media Wire
 3 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in Green Briar Park on Chicago’s North Side last week.

Police said he approached the girl on July 19 in the 2600 block of West Peterson Avenue, pulled her into the stall of a portable toilet and assaulted her.

“In an attempt to avoid suspicion, the offender portrayed himself as the victim’s father,” police said in an alert. The girl escaped and alerted authorities.

The suspect was described as a 38-year-old Hispanic man wearing purple Crocs shoes, a white shirt and shorts, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

