Man wanted for sexually assaulting girl in Green Briar Park on North Side

Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in Green Briar Park on Chicago’s North Side last week.

Police said he approached the girl on July 19 in the 2600 block of West Peterson Avenue, pulled her into the stall of a portable toilet and assaulted her.

“In an attempt to avoid suspicion, the offender portrayed himself as the victim’s father,” police said in an alert. The girl escaped and alerted authorities.

The suspect was described as a 38-year-old Hispanic man wearing purple Crocs shoes, a white shirt and shorts, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.

