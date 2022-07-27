Springsteen's team responds to reports of $5K tickets: 'modest number' went for over $1K

(L-R) Musicians Nils Lofgren, Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Van Zandt perform with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the Los Angeles Sports Arena on March 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo credit Kevin Winter/Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Bruce Springsteen’s team responded this week to fans outraged by sky-high ticket prices for his upcoming tour.

Fans have been up in arms on social media in recent days about show seats on Ticketmaster they said have soared to $5,500 via a “dynamic pricing” system that's based on demand.

Bill Werde, a former Billboard editorial director, tweeted, “Hard to believe that Bruce Springsteen turned out to be the one to make music fans miss scalpers.”

Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau responded to the reports, pushing back in a statement to the New York Times on Tuesday.

“In pricing tickets for this tour, we looked carefully at what our peers have been doing,” Landau said. “We chose prices that are lower than some and on par with others.”

“Regardless of the commentary about a modest number of tickets costing $1,000 or more, our true average ticket price has been in the mid-$200 range,” his statement continued. “I believe that in today’s environment, that is a fair price to see someone universally regarded as among the very greatest artists of his generation.”

Ticketmaster also responded to the furor over the weekend, saying more than half of the Springsteen tour tickets sold for less than $200 and that the priciest “platinum” tickets were only 11.2% of overall ticket sales.

Earlier this month, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band posted their 2023 U.S. tour dates, including shows in Newark, Brooklyn and Nassau County. The shows are part of the band’s first North American tour since 2016.