Boy hit and killed by pickup in Long Beach; motorist arrested

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A 7-year-old boy crossing a Long Beach street with

his father was hit by a pickup and killed, and the Riverside County man driving the vehicle was arrested, police said today.

Gabriel Garate of Long Beach died at the scene of his injury, which occurred at about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday at Lakewood Boulevard and 23rd Street, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office and the Long Beach Police Department.

James Barnes, 57, of Desert Hot Springs was booked on suspicion of

vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, police said. Barnes was released early Wednesday morning on $50,000 bond, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling westbound 23rd Street and making a left turn to southbound Lakewood Boulevard,'' police said in a statement.

“A father and juvenile were crossing Lakewood Boulevard eastbound on 23rd Street when the Dodge pickup truck failed to yield to them in the marked south crosswalk,'' police said. ``The father and juvenile were in the crosswalk with the right-of-way pedestrian signal when the incident occurred.''

Barnes remained at the scene and was arrested, police said.

“Alcohol, drugs, and distracted driving were not believed to be a factor in this collision,'' police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective Joseph Johnson or Detective Kevin Johansen at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or via the website

www.lacrimestoppers.org.