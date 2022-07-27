Sedgwick County’s COVID levels remain high

Photo credit Getty Images

We got a COVID-19 update Wednesday at the Sedgwick County Commission meeting.

Stephanie Birmingham, the county's COVID Public Information Officer, reported to commissioners that the community's COVID-19 level remains at high.

On May 22, the county reported 59 new cases per 100 thousand residents. On July 17, the number had nearly tripled to 176 new cases per 100 thousand residents.

The county recommends all residents to stay up-to-date with their COVID vaccinations, wear masks indoors in public places and to get tested if you have any symptoms.

Birmingham also announced the COVID-19 dashboard will be returning to the county's health department website. It was originally taken down on April 1 as COVID levels dropped.

Commissioner Lacey Cruse participated in the meeting virtually from home after testing positive for COVID-19.