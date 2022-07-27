ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five arrested for stolen vehicles, drugs and weapons

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Five people have been arrested for vehicle theft, drugs, and weapons charges on Monday near the Ten Mile Creek Apartments in the airport area.

The Mount Moriah Task Force recognized a stolen Infiniti at 2718 Claudette Street where they saw several men walking away.

The group got inside a Toyota Camry with false tags. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle the occupants sped off.

Officers deployed stop sticks and successfully flattened the vehicle’s tires on Getwell Road. Officers resumed the chase on foot.

The suspects were identified as Melvin Rimmer, Matthew Sims, Damarion Denton, Michael Rimmer and Eugene Chambers.

As Melvin Rimmer exited the vehicle, he tossed a backpack which contained a large bag of marijuana, according to police.

Sims had a loaded handgun and two bags of marijuana. Denton was arrested with the Infiniti key fob, cash and marijuana. Michael Rimmer had marijuana and cash.

Inside the Camry officers found marijuana and two handguns, one of them stolen.

An additional handgun was found where Michael Rimmer was arrested.

Eugene Chambers is a convicted felon.

nospoon
3d ago

They just young men with probably little to no guidance looking for that quick buck instead of slaving away for next to nothing like the rest of us are doing. Still doesn't make it right, and they ruin their lives for nothing. 🙁

dang it man
3d ago

I bet there moma says they good Church going boys leave them poor boys alone

