Nation's No. 1 safety Caleb Downs commits to Alabama football recruiting 2023 class out of Georgia

Alabama football added another five-star secondary recruit to its class of 2023 on Wednesday.

Caleb Downs of Mill Creek in Hoschton, Georgia, committed to Alabama over Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and North Carolina. He's the No. 1-ranked safety.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Downs, the No. 12 recruit in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite, joins five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley and five-star safety Tony Mitchell, No. 2 at his position, in a loaded secondary class.

The five-star is the third top Georgia product to commit to the Crimson Tide after Georgia four-star legacy running Justice Haynes surprisingly choose Alabama over the Bulldogs and Ohio State.

Top 100 four-star Brookwood quarterback Dylan Lonergan also committed to Alabama in June. Alabama has two of the top three recruits in Georgia and three of the top four.

"I just felt it was the best fit for me," Downs said. "I felt that's where God was leading me. At the end of the day I just trusted that and believed I can make it there over anywhere else."

Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach was Downs' primary recruiter, but cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson was the secondary recruiter for all three five-star secondary players.

Alabama's class jumps to No. 5 in the nation after adding Downs, Haynes, four-star Finnish offensive lineman Olaus Alinen and kicker Conor Talty in the last two weeks.

Downs took June official visits to Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama and Georgia. Georgia received the first visit, Alabama was third and Ohio State was last.

Downs' father, Gary, had a six-year NFL career after playing at North Carolina State. Downs' brother, Josh, is a former four-star recruit who developed into one of the nation's top wide receivers in 2021 at North Carolina.

Their uncle, Dre Bly, was a two-time NFL Pro Bowl pick, won a Super Bowl and is the cornerbacks coach at North Carolina.

Downs has compiled 186 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, 33 pass deflections and 14 interceptions in three seasons.

Jerell Rushin is a recruiting reporter for the Tuscaloosa News and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at jrushin@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @JerellRushin_.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nation's No. 1 safety Caleb Downs commits to Alabama football recruiting 2023 class out of Georgia