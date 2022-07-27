Palm Beach Post Editorial Board endorsement: Kelly Skidmore for Florida House District 92

The Palm Beach Post recommends State Rep. Kelly Skidmore over a political newcomer in the Democratic primary for House District 92. Her knowledge of the job and district, coupled with her experience in Tallahassee, makes her the better pick for the Aug. 23 election.

The 92nd House District includes large portions of unincorporated Palm Beach County west of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. The contest for the Democratic Party nomination to run for the seat this fall is a closed primary, which means only voters registered as Democrats can vote in this race. The winner will face Republican Dorcas Hernandez in the November election.

Skidmore, 59, lives in Boca Raton and has held several jobs in major nonprofits, including the Florida chapter of the Arthritis Foundation and the Marine Industries Association of South Florida. It's her experience as a member of the Florida House of Representatives that makes her the choice in her party's primary. She is the ranking Democratic member of the House Congressional Redistricting subcommittee, which put her squarely in the midst of opposing Republican efforts to gerrymander Florida's congressional districts to boost GOP representation in Congress.

Skidmore's legislative priorities include advocating for quality, affordable healthcare, high-paying jobs for working families, protecting Florida's water resources, addressing the costs of housing and property insurance and enacting commonsense gun safety measures into law.

Given the Republican control of the Florida Legislature, and their proposals to restrict a woman's right to an abortion and to allow firearms to be openly carried, voters can benefit by an experienced Democratic lawmaker who knows the workings of the Florida House and has established relations with other legislators to help accomplishing her goals.

Hasan Zahangir is the other candidate in the primary. He is a 59-year-old entrepreneur living in Boynton Beach. His platform is similar to Skidmore's. Both would be a solid Democratic vote in the Legislature. In this case, though, Skidmore's experience makes her the better choice.