Cincinnati, OH

National Chili Dog Day is July 28. Here's where you can get a free coney

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
Cincinnati chili parlors are going big this National Chili Dog Day.

To celebrate, multiple Cincinnati-style chili restaurants are offering freebies and sales, including one sweepstakes contest.

Read on below to find the best National Chili Dog Day deal near you.

Skyline Chili: Downtown store reopens, complete with a walk-up window

Chili lovin':Bengals rookies try Cincinnati-style chili for the first time

Skyline Chili

Skyline Chili's National Chili Dog Day sweepstakes is currently underway. No purchase is necessary; simply enter for a chance to win at skylinechili.com/national-chili-dog-day-sweepstakes.

One lucky chili lover will win two Cincy Shirts T-shirts, a bucket hat, drink coozie, sticker, Skyline Chili Greek Vinaigrette Dressing, chili pouches and a $50 gift card.

For a chance to win, enter the sweepstakes by 11:59 p.m. on July 28. The contest is open to Florida, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio residents who are at least 18 years old.

Multiple locations. Hours vary by restaurant.

Blue Ash Chili

Get three cheese coneys for $6 on National Chili Dog Day.

Multiple locations. Open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Menu hack or blasphemy? 'Inverted' 3-ways put the cheese UNDER the chili. 😱

New store:Children of Gold Star founder Fahid 'Frank' Daoud to celebrate opening of new restaurant

The Chili Hut

On Thursday, you can get a free cheese coney with a food purchase at The Chili Hut restaurant and food truck. The Chili Hut food truck will be at Fountain Square in Downtown from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Store location and hours: 390 Loveland Madeira Road, Loveland. Open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gold Star

Enjoy a free cheese coney at Gold Star with the purchase of a regular size Pepsi product.

Multiple locations. Hours vary by restaurant.

