Shawn Mendes cancels all tour dates, including metro Phoenix. Here's what we know

Shawn Mendes has canceled all remaining concerts on his Wonder World Tour, including a Sept. 7 date at Gila River Arena in Glendale, for "some much needed time off."

The star announced the cancellation Wednesday on his Instagram.

"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," he wrote.

"After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger."

Mendes had postponed Wonder World Tour launch

Earlier this month, the 23-year-old pop singer postponed the launch of his tour for three weeks "to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health," a situation he addressed at the top of his Instagram post.

"As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me,” he wrote.

He had been hopeful that he might be able to pick up the rest of the dates after taking "some much needed time off," Mendes wrote.

"But at this time I have to put my health as my first priority. This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future."

Mendes ended his message by addressing the disappointment his fans may be feeling.

"I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I'll be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal," he wrote.

"I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey."

The opening date of the rescheduled tour was supposed to have been Sunday, June 31, in the singer's home base, Toronto.

Shawn Mendes ticket refunds

According to the Gila River Arena website , no action is required to obtain a refund.

Shawn Mendes ticket refunds will be automatically processed to the method of payment "once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days," per the website.

It also notes that if the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Shawn Mendes cancels all tour dates, including metro Phoenix. Here's what we know