Crawford County native will serve as interim superintendent for Bucyrus

A Crawford County native who recently ended a 14-year term leading Ridgedale schools will serve as Bucyrus' interim superintendent for the coming school year.

The Bucyrus City Schools Board of Education on Thursday offered Robert Britton a one-year contract beginning Aug. 1 to lead the district, Randy Blankenship, the board president, said Monday. The board plans to conduct a thorough search for its next long-term superintendent beginning in January. School starts Aug. 24.

Britton has expressed an interest in the long-term position, "but he also knows that we will be conducting a search," Blankenship said.

"Right now, I'm in a transition period in my career," Britton said. "The position came open as an interim position. I'm from the Bucyrus area originally — went to school at Colonel Crawford. So it's just kind of a chance to get closer back to home and see if it's going to be a good fit for me, moving into the future."

Chrispin announced in June that he was leaving

Bucyrus' current superintendent, Matt Chrispin, announced his departure in June. He has accepted a position as superintendent of the Bethel Local School District, which is in the Dayton area.

Blankenship said the board worked with the Ohio School Boards Association to identify candidates interested in a one-year position.

"We were incredibly fortunate to find a superintendent with 14 years of experience as a superintendent in the latter half of July," he said. "The board is excited to have Mr. Britton joining the district with this experience. The board also valued Mr. Britton having roots in Crawford County and being familiar with the demographics of our area and district."

Britton announced last fall that he would be leaving Ridgedale Local Schools in Marion County at the end of the school year after serving as superintendent there for 14 years.

"After being a superintendent 14 years, I've got a pretty good idea of what needs to be done," he said. "I'm looking forward to getting into the district next week, meeting with the other administrators in the district, sitting down and talking with them. Find out where the district is, the direction it's headed, in their opinion what we need to do to keep the momentum moving forward."

New superintendent has family in area

Britton said that as an interim superintendent, he doesn't plan to make many changes in the coming year, but will "look to see if there's anything we can improve on that Mr. Chrispin had started and implemented during his tenure at Bucyrus."

Britton still has ties to the area — one brother is an eye doctor here and other siblings live in Sulphur Springs.

"I'm excited to have been given the opportunity to lead the district and hopefully I'll be able to do a good job," he said.

Blankenship said the number-one goal for any superintendent should be to improve academic performance.

"Mr. Britton shared with us that he wants to rebuild pride within Bucyrus City Schools and he has committed to being involved in our community and district, but also being in the buildings interacting with students and staff," he said.

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263