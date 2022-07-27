Hot mic: 8 significant moments from 4Quarters Online Big Bend Football Media Day

Prep football Media Day returned to the Big Bend Tuesday.

The event, hosted by 4Quarters Online, hasn't been in person since 2019 but had an exciting return in the Tucker Civic Center and with a ton of featured teams.

Twenty-four teams from Leon County, Gadsden County, Wakulla County and beyond settled in and answered some of the Big Bend's burning questions for the upcoming season.

With several coaching changes, a handful of transfers, and big program news, there were a lot of moments that stood out.

Here are eight significant moments from Media Day.

No. 8: Aucilla is playing with numbers, experience

In Aucilla Christian being a smaller school, it doesn't have the luxury of bringing in the numbers that a large public school, or even a small public school, might have. Over the past few years, it's been a challenge for coach Colby Roberts to break 20 on the roster.

This off-season the Warriors have not just been boasting a healthy showing of around 30 players, but are bringing back a large grouping of players that did get varsity playing time last season.

"We have 30 full-time athletes, which is a big deal for us," Roberts said. "We have a school of 100 kids overall, so having that many athletes is a big deal for us. We only graduated three seniors last year, and only one started a game before last season. It was a rebuilding year last year, and we're going to lean heavily on that experience this year."

One of the biggest names returning for the Warriors, and has a chance of picking up some area awards toward the end of the season, is senior running back Jace Grant. He rushed for 1111 yards and 14 scores, averaging over 150 yards per game. He also had 70 tackles on defense.

With this being his senior season, his goals remain ambitious.

"My main goal is to hit 2,000 yards," Grant said. "It's a big goal, but you need to have one in mind when you're trying to get better every single day."

No. 7: Florida State's imprint is growing locally

Two Big Bend football players enjoyed a future homecoming of sorts they've both committed to play at Florida State. Maclay senior long-snapper Peyton Naylor and Munroe defensive tackle Keishawn Mashburn have both verbally committed to their hometown school.

Naylor boasts a five-star rating from Kohl's Kicking and is ranked the No. 3 long snapper in the Class of 2023. He said that when it comes to mastering the position, a lot of mechanics come into play.

"It's something that I've always dreamed of," Naylor said. "Any kid that ever plays football wants to play at the next level and to be able to stay home, and play for the team I've cheered for my entire life is an amazing opportunity."

Mashburn is the second FSU committee, making the announcement this past Saturday. Following a sophomore season where he recorded 46 tackles, five sacks, and seven rushing touchdowns, his recruiting exploded. FSU was one of the first schools to offer Mashburn.

"It's just great to be home and be able to play in front of all my family," Mashburn said. "I'm excited to be coached by the legend, coach Higgins."

No. 6: Chiles is going to be a deep team

It's hard to ignore what Chiles has done over the last two months. The Timberwolves were the only area team to go undefeated in spring jamboree play, saw a handful of players pick up offers, with a few committing, and are returning debatably the top running back (Tre'avis Jones) and kicker (Bobby Engstler) in the area.

Coach Kevin Pettis isn't trying to bank too much on the success in the spring but knows what his team is bringing back and believes that they can be a successful squad.

"The funny thing about having good spring seasons is it creates expectations," Pettis said. "Sometimes that's good and sometimes that's bad. I can see us being very, very, very good, but that's not my expectation. Mine is that every Friday night we're going to have to fight every Friday night and pull victory from the jaws of defeat."

Jones was a big target last year for Chiles, and Pettis said that they're going to use him as much as they can, but are going to invest in expanding their offense. Among the six players on the panel, senior quarterback Trent Hartung had the most significant soundbite when talking about the offense and his focus on his team every Friday night.

"When you talk about an offense that has so many guys returning as we have, it's exciting to be able to not able to watch them grow, but expand," Hartung said. "Everyone knows that we're a run-first football team, but not being one-dimensional and relying on every one of our guys is something we pride ourselves on."

"At the end of the day, I don't look too much into my statline, or really any at all. I look at the scoreboard. We just trying to win games and be in a fight every Friday night."

No. 5: Harris offers generational feel to Mad Co's success

Despite Price Harris being new to the head coaching position at Madison County, he's no freshman to Boot Hill. Upon being asked what "Cur-Dog" meant, which was headlined across the Cowboys jersey, Harris was quick to explain the significance of the saying to the program.

The understanding of history, mentality, and goals in mind have made Harris transition into a decorated program like Madison County a smooth one. While there are still some holes to be filled and things to be patched up before the regular season, things continue to chug along per usual out in Madison.

"It's a lot easier when guys know how things are done when you get there," Harris said. "I've been blessed to coach a lot of great teams and develop some teams over the years. First off, this is home and I've known a lot of their families for a long time. Coming into a program that knows how to win is a blessing."

In addition to returning its starting quarterback in senior Jamie Hampton, Madison County is boasting a Big 10 commit in senior defensive back Jonathan Akins. He had an explosive year on both sides of the ball, recording 33 tackles, 296 receiving yards, and four touchdowns, leading to his commitment to play with Maryland.

Akins said that he chose a program like Maryland because it felt very similar to Madison County.

"It's a lot like Madison because they have a standard of winning," Akins said. "The coach basically told me what that standard was from the beginning and it felt like home. From what I learned last year, there's always room to get better. Not just me, but everyone on the team."

No. 4: FAMU DRS, Leon embracing the rebuild mentality

Two programs hitting the reset button hard heading into this season are FAMU DRS and Leon.

The Rattlers saw Cedric Jones relieved of coaching duties midway through the season, ending the year with a 0-9 record. Leon went 1-8, eventually seeing Garrett Jahn resign.

Both head coaching dismisses have led to the hiring of two ambitious coaches that are focused on building a new legacy in their programs: Tyrone McGriff (Leon) and Alex Williams (FAMU DRS). Both have Big Bend connections and are striving to fulfill the historic standard these programs hold.

"Being a part of that history, FAMU DRS' last state championship came the year before I came to the program," Williams said. "I understand what it takes to get to that big game and hopefully this time on the coach's end will come out victorious. However, it's pure joy to come back to this dynasty. A lot of people don't understand the rich tradition at this school, but it's there."

At Leon, McGriff has made an effort in not just recruiting within Leon High School limits, but is making an effort to get the community excited for the program. New weightlifting equipment, a more demanding workout schedule, and a new mentality have turned some heads toward the oldest school in the state.

"It's not a secret that we've been losing kids left and right. There are probably kids in here that should be playing for Leon," McGriff said. "The first thing is getting guys at Leon to know that they'll have success being a part of our program. Everyone wants to be affiliated with the winner."

"When we establish a culture of winning, we have small victories every day. That's the first step in getting those guys from the hallways. Leon has 2,000 students, and I know 60 of them can play football. I've just got to find those 60."

No. 3: Don't sleep on Florida High's defense

Florida High has always had a pretty exhilarating offense. Last season it was the talented quarterback duo of Drew Faurot and Tre Donaldson.

However, it was senior defensive tackle Chris Cotton who let the Big Bend know that they shouldn't be sleeping on the Seminoles' defense. Returning as the top defensive piece, recording 77 tackles, and two sacks last season, he emphasized the speed of what Florida High is putting out on the field.

"I'm excited to see our defense play. This is probably the most athletic defense that we've ever had," Cotton said. "We're going to be fast and we're going to be aggressive."

Senior cornerback Donovan Barnes returns full-time after an injury last season and junior defensive back Ashton Hampton is expected to play an active role as well. Along with yet another explosive offense, Florida High is feeling confident with what they have and where they are with the regular season about a month away.

"Every team has its own identity and this team has started to develop a good one," Seminoles head coach Jarrod Hickman said. "These guys have been playing with each other since middle school and know each other very well. I think we set a really good foundation in spring and had a tremendous summer, one of the best I've had in a long time."

No. 2: Munroe continues program building at impressive pace

Loud is one way to describe what Munroe has been doing in the offseason.

Russell Ellington moved into the head coaching position, senior wide receiver Ahmari Borden committed to Stanford, a plethora of Munroe players received offers, senior cornerback Makari Vickers transferred from St. John Paul II to Munroe and so much more.

It was only two seasons ago that Munroe went 1-9 and has now transformed into a state title contender. Even from the end of the regular season, Munroe is looking like a completely different team.

"This summer has been awesome. This is the first summer since I've been there where we have depth and are able to practice amongst ourselves," Ellington said. "We've also developed competition in practice that we haven't had before. We have to wait till the first or second game to see what we have, but now we have the depth and we can kind of see who we are before we get out there."

Other highlights Ellington pointed out is that players from Munroe have offers ranging from Power 5 to FCS to NAIA, with at least one player from every grade holding a Power 5 offer. He also complimented Hickman and Florida High saying that Munroe want to build a program with a legacy and standard like the Seminoles.

"We're just working hard every day. Rankings and hype mean nothing in all of that," Ellington said. "We have a lot of talent right now, but we have to put the pieces together and execute everything during the season. We're just trying to prove that we are a good football team, and you have to play the game to do that."

No. 1: Something special is happening at Godby

It's easier to just show this moment from the raw video and talk less about it. Football is about winning, competing, getting better at the game, and building a successful program on the field, but it's not everything.

Godby head coach DeMario Jones has emphasized the importance of life outside of football. Not only does he value treating his players like his sons, but he wants them to do great things in life. He talked of how it's important for all of them to not just graduate high school, but have an opportunity to go to college and make a living doing something they loved.

When Godby's players (Alvin Kelly, Jereal Lewis, Kenny Jenkins, Cheddrick Henry, Malakei Owens, and Eddie Johnson) were asked what it was like to be a part of a new chapter in the program, they poured out what Jones has done for them in such a short amount of time. The comments by the players overwhelmed Jones and caught him by surprise as his players are usually pretty quiet.

Jack Williams covers prep sports for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.