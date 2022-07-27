Speed cameras coming on Atchafalaya bridge, where State Police's top cop caught speeding

An eye in the sky will eventually tag Louisiana drivers who are speeding on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge connecting Lafayette and Baton Rouge, but motorists will first notice live speed-monitoring signs in the coming weeks.

Louisiana's top cop, State Police Superintendent Lamar Davis, is among those who should take notice after he was stopped for speeding earlier this month on the bridge but was let off with a warning by one of his own troopers.

"I need to slow my butt down," Davis told WAFB.

And so will most other motorists who travel on one of the state's most treacherous corridors after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed Republican Lafayette Senate President Page Cortez' bill into law this summer.

In 2021 there were 269 accidents that caused 89 injuries and two deaths on the bridge, more than double the number of accidents from a decade ago, said Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson.

The new law creates a "highway safety corridor" on the 18-mile Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, increasing signage, installing cameras and doubling fines.

Wilson told USA Today Network his agency will install the speed-monitoring signs by this fall "in an effort to alter behavior before we begin enforcement from the cameras."

He said it may be next year before the enforcement cameras are installed to catch speeding motorists.

"What this will ultimately do is save lives," Wilson said.

Cortez said reckless speeding and distracted driving is creating too many corridor-crippling and sometimes deadly accidents.

"Too many people are getting hurt and killed for us not to do something about it," he said. "I've spent 15 years in (the Capitol) and I've never filed a bill that's gotten more attention than this one."

Cortez travels the bridge almost daily on his commute from his Lafayette home to Baton Rouge.

Wilson and Cortez attribute the spike to increased speeding and distracted driving with cell phones. Both said motorists are more likely to speed on the bridge because they know there are no safe shoulders for police officers to park and monitor speeds in person.

"If you park police units in some places they're less than 18 inches from an 18-wheeler putting them over the edge," the Senate president said.

Cortez's bill would double speeding fines and use camera technology to catch speeders on the bridge. The speed limit would remain 55 mph for commercial trucks and 60 mph for other vehicles.

Drivers caught speeding would first be issued a notice, followed by a warning on the second violation and a fine on the third and subsequent violations.

About 80,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily.

