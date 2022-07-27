E-biking, elk and doe license updates and Frog Week

Hippity hop, it's soon to be Frog Week.

Aaron Capouellez, 26, of Cambria County, is the president and founder of PA Woods and Forests, and I enjoyed talking with him about his organization and plans to educate people about these small creatures. Next week is Frog Week and he has a variety of videos planned to help you see and hear these magnificent animals. The photo of the week is actually a toad, but she inspired Capouellez to improve the habitat for all frogs, toads, and other amphibians and reptiles. Check out the feature about his efforts and how you can participate below.

Do you like bicycling but feel like the hills are starting to become too much? Check out the article about e-bikes. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation is working on new regulations that would allow pedal-assisted motorized bikes on places where bicyclists can ride. My article breaks down what you need to know to consider getting an e-bike and spending more time exploring trails across the commonwealth.

Another story I have for you this week is a reminder about filling out your applications for a chance at an elk tag or a second antlerless deer license. There are still tens of thousands of doe tags left in Pennsylvania but some of the wildlife management units have already sold out. In addition, the deadline to file for a chance at hunting elk this fall is soon running out. Check out my column to see what you need to do for a chance at a once-in-a-lifetime hunt.

The fourth feature I have for you this week comes from my colleague Peter Becker at the Tri-County Independent in eastern Pennsylvania. He shares some great insights about the night skies and what you should be looking for as you gaze out at our galaxy.

Whether you like looking for frogs, hitting the trails on some form of bicycle or enjoying hunting and fishing, the outdoors offer something for everyone ― even if it is just soaking in the view of the night skies on a warm summer evening. I hope you find some time this weekend to enjoy your favorite activity and I appreciate your time reading about the great outdoors of Pennsylvania.

