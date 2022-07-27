www.centralillinoisproud.com
Central Illinois Proud
One man injured after Peoria shooting Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was injured after a shooting near Wiswall Court and Wiswall Street Monday. According to a Peoria Police press release, officers responded to a 10-round shot spotter at approximately 3:04 p.m. Officers learned that a victim left the scene by private vehicle. The man...
hoiabc.com
Police investigate report of fight involving 100 people, 4-year-old punched at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a 100 person fight and a 4-year-old punched at the Peoria Speedway, Saturday night. Around 10:30 pm, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were dispatched to a report of 100 people fighting....
Central Illinois Proud
Case continues for Fulton County Jail escapee
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The case of a man who escaped from the Fulton County Jail is back in court Monday. Eugene Roets was one of four inmates to break out of the Fulton County Jail on July 7, 2021. After a manhunt, all four inmates were captured and returned to the Fulton County Jail.
Central Illinois Proud
Guilty plea entered for woman accused of hit-and-run that killed 10-year-old
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The suspect of a hit-and-run that killed 10-year-old Troy Erving in November 2021 has pleaded guilty. Karrie Brunswig pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident and one count of aggravated DUI. Two other charges were dismissed in the case. Brunswig...
Central Illinois Proud
Rollover crash closes part of Grandview Drive
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A rollover crash temporarily closed part of Grandview Drive at approximately 9:13 p.m. Monday. According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Corey Strube, part of Grandview drive off of Adams shut down due to a crash. A WMBD crew on the scene saw that...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police arrest man after finding loaded gun in vehicle
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in the Peoria County Jail Sunday after police said they found a loaded firearm in a vehicle he was riding in. Peoria police arrested 41-year-old Jimmie D. James during an overnight traffic stop. James faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no valid FOID card.
1470 WMBD
Woman pleads guilty prior to trial for fatal accident
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria woman admits to striking and killing a young boy who was riding a bike late last year — minutes Monday before her jury trial in the case was to start. Peoria County Court records indicate Karrie Brunswig, 44, pleaded guilty Monday, just days...
Central Illinois Proud
Saturday night crash sends Peoria officer, 3 others to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people, including a Peoria police officer, were taken to the hospital after a car drove over a median and hit another vehicle during a traffic stop, Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed. At approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer was conducting a traffic stop...
hoiabc.com
Peoria woman found guilty of leaving crash that killed 10-year old
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The woman charged in a November hit-and-run that took the life of 10-year-old Troy Erving has been found guilty, but the case isn’t being considered murder. Karrie Brunswig, 44, was arraigned earlier this year on charges of leaving the scene of an accident,...
Central Illinois Proud
Route 91 at Streitmatter reopened after house fire
UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) — Route 91 has reopened for through traffic. PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Route 91 is closed at Streitmatter Road as fire crews worked to put out a fire at a home in the 22000 block of Route 91 in Peoria County Tuesday. Akron-Princeville Fire...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested after trying to hide gun, flee from Peoria police
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in the Peoria County Jail after leading police officers on a chase and hiding a handgun in his possession Saturday, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Police arrested 19-year-old Marshawn J. Tolliver for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID,...
KWQC
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois. A TV6 crew on scene said Route 6 is closed around Glenwood Road in Henry County and 200th Street in Rock Island County. This is a developing...
wlds.com
Man Arrested After Vehicle Rollover on Rees Curve
One man was cited after a vehicle rolled over on Illinois Route 104 near Rees Road early this morning causing injuries. LifeStar EMS and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department were called out to Rees Curve with the rollover and injuries at 12:07 this morning. According to police reports, the...
khqa.com
Man suspected of stealing trailer, UTV and ATV arrested
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man suspected of stealing a trailer, a UTV, and an ATV who was wanted by the McDonough County Sheriff's office since May has been arrested. Kyle E. Sebree, 30, of Delavan, Ill., was arrested in Shannon County, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 27. Sebree...
wlds.com
JPD Investigating After Multiple Theft Incidents Reported Thursday
Jacksonville Police are investigating three incidents of theft from yesterday. Jacksonville police were called to Henry’s Service Center located at 2244 West Morton Avenue at approximately 11:00 am Thursday. According to a police report, at approximately 4:30 yesterday morning a side-by-side UTV was stolen from the business. Police were...
977wmoi.com
Local Law Enforcement Continue to Battle Street Drug Concerns
Combating drugs is not only a nationwide problem. Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards says local law enforcement are battling underground methamphetamine:. “It’s a national problem and it’s a big one. People that use meth they don’t think straight. They end up somewhat animated, fight or flight syndrome starts kicking in high and they involve themselves in things they wouldn’t normally do, but when you become a chronic user, you kind of fall off the cliff. Then you are going to end up right back with us frequently. It is just not uncommon to be involved in an arrest situation and find it on somebody’s person and we don’t like that.”
1470 WMBD
Police officers narrowly avoid injury after car crashes into squad car
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – We’re just now learning about some potentially scary moments for an East Peoria Police officer was helping respond to an accident near the McClugage Bridge a week ago. East Peoria Police say two officers were on traffic control following authorities responding to a fatal...
wcbu.org
Man killed in Fulton County officer-involved shooting identified
Illinois State Police have identified a man killed in an officer-involved shooting near Table Grove as Jeremiah C. Jones, 38. Two Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Jones, who was wanted on a warrant for domestic battery, on Monday evening. During an encounter just before 10 p.m., Jones reportedly...
One dead after shooting in Galesburg
The Galesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in connection with a shooting on July 24 that led to the death of a man. On July 24 at approximately 1:32 a.m., officers from the Galesburg Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Upon arrival, […]
KBUR
Bottle rocket likely cause of Burlington fire
Burlington, IA- Fire officials have determined that a bottle rocket was what sparked a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 7:56 PM Thursday, July 28th, 2022, the Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 535 May Avenue in Burlington. Firefighters arrived at 7:59 PM to find smoke and flames showing on the exterior of a two story home.
