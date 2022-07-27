Combating drugs is not only a nationwide problem. Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards says local law enforcement are battling underground methamphetamine:. “It’s a national problem and it’s a big one. People that use meth they don’t think straight. They end up somewhat animated, fight or flight syndrome starts kicking in high and they involve themselves in things they wouldn’t normally do, but when you become a chronic user, you kind of fall off the cliff. Then you are going to end up right back with us frequently. It is just not uncommon to be involved in an arrest situation and find it on somebody’s person and we don’t like that.”

