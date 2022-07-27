ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Detectives Arrest Suspect In Drug Trafficking Case; Numerous Firearms Recovered

By Charles County Sheriff's Office
Bay Net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thebaynet.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waldorf, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Waldorf, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Firearms#Harvest Fish Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy