This Netflix TV drama about a Korean attorney on the autism spectrum is a global hit

Netflix has a new crowd-pleasing hit from Korea on its hands. Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which debuted at the end of June, has been the #1 series on one of the four charts that the streamer publishes every week (Top 10 non-English TV series) for two weeks in a row now. In the 7-day period that ended June 17, for example, this feel-good series garnered 45.5 million hours of viewing time globally.

For comparison, that would have put it at #3 on the Top 10 English TV series for the week. It would be just behind Stranger Things 4 and Resident Evil.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a global hit

The show — which is also in the streamer’s Top 10 in its category in 22 countries right now — focuses on the character of attorney Woo Young-woo. “Once she takes on a case,” as the show’s writer Moon Ji-won put it in an interview with Netflix, “it takes a turn that viewers could not have seen before anywhere else.”

Despite having autism spectrum disorder and facing prejudice throughout her life, the brilliant attorney slowly wins over colleagues at her law firm by noticing details and legal loopholes that escape everyone else.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is in line with one of the best aspects of Netflix that doesn’t get near the attention of its top English shows like Stranger Things.

In short, the streamer is home to some truly stellar Korean dramas that resonate with audiences around the world.

The shows are almost always gorgeous to look at, with off-the-charts production values. There’s genuine character development, thoughtful storylines, and a commitment to quality. In short, all the things that I’ve felt are missing from many of Netflix’s top domestic titles lately. And Extraordinary Attorney Woo proves no exception. In recent days, clips from the new show have also gone viral on TikTok. Like this one below that’s amassed over 1 million views:

As of the time of this writing, the show has a percent 100% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. “I focused on her sincere heart,” actress Park Eun-bin said about playing Woo, in an interview included with Netflix’s press material. “I didn’t want to limit this character, so I was really open to all possible options in expressing her heart freely. She is such a spirited and courageous person, and I was able to learn a lot from this character.”

