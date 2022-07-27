Former Stevensville mayor's court appearance delayed, given time to find attorney

nbcmontana.com
Missoula Co. seeks nominees for pet commissioner
MISSOULA, Mont. — Calling all pet owners, Missoula County is looking to appoint its first-ever pet commissioner. Residents are asked to nominate their furry, feathery or scaly friends in the contest this month. The submission period is open now and runs through Aug. 20. Voting will run Aug. 21-31.
Man Threatens Two People With a Knife Near the Clark Fork River
On July 30, 2022, around 6:30 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the pedestrian bridge underneath the Madison Street bridge. An officer spoke with the young adult victim and his friend. The victim said he and his friend were recreating on the river and bridge when they were approached by an individual later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Kaiser.
montanarightnow.com
12 more women join Title IX suit against University of Montana and MUS
A dozen more women joined a lawsuit alleging gender discrimination against the University of Montana and Montana University System, bringing the total number of plaintiffs to 16 current and former employees. The amendment to the suit was filed on Friday in U.S. District Court, just before the July 30 deadline...
Christian Realtor Fined in Missoula, “Brandon’s Law” Gains Support
A Montana pastor and real estate agent is now being targeted for his Christian beliefs and faces a $5,000 fine by the realtors association in Missoula, Montana. This, as Montana lawmakers sign onto a bill being referred to as "Brandon's Law" to protect realtors like Pastor Brandon Huber. I caught...
Thayer Fire controlled near Lolo
MISSOULA, Mont. — Quick actions of firefighters saved threatened homes from the Thayer Fire that erupted along Highway 12 west of Lolo on Sunday afternoon. Missoula Rural Fire says10 engine crews and three DNRC helicopters kept a fast-moving fire from destroying any residences and becoming a major fire. DNRC...
Bozeman police respond to shooting at Walmart
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman police responded to Walmart after multiple reports of a shooting inside of the store just before 8 p.m. on Sunday. Officers took the suspect into custody, and have located one male victim. Officials believe an altercation between the two men led to the shooting and...
Trail clearing, maintenance projects planned in Sula, Stevensville areas
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bitterroot National Forest Service along with the Bitter Root Back Country Horsemen will begin trail clearing and maintenance projects in multiple areas starting early August. The projects include repairing fences, removing brush and cleaning trails. The public should be on alert, as volunteers and stock...
Weasel Fire measures 146 acres on Kootenai National Forest, roads/campgrounds closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire burning on the Kootenai National Forest, near the Canadian border, was measured at 146 acres early Tuesday morning by infrared flight. The flight log notes the following about data collected in the first flight to go over the Weasel Fire: " There were two areas of intense heat; one along the northern edge near the junction of Rd 539 and Trail 5113, and the other along the whole southern edge of the fire. Scattered heat is spread throughout the remainder of the inside of the main heat perimeter. There is one island perimeter east of Rd 539 which also had scattered heat throughout."
Firewood cutting opportunity on Condon Mountain
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Lake Ranger District is offering a up a firewood cutting opportunity in the Condon Mountain Area from Aug. 2 through Aug. 30. Permits are required while collecting wood. The U.S. Forest Service sent out the following:. The Swan Lake Ranger District is offering a...
Missoula police to host National Night Out this Tuesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department will host the nationwide event National Night Out on Tuesday night. A splash pad for kids created by the Missoula Fire Department. A car seat check hosted by Safe Kids Missoula. A potential landing and takeoff from Light Flight. National Night Out...
Trailer fire, west of Arlee, grows to over 1 acre
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire in an Arlee trailer home has grown to over one acre in size, according to Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. The fire is burning near Arlee Pines Road, just west of Arlee. CSKT Division of Fire has a crew on scene...
Open house planned for Salmon Lake highway reconstruction project
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation announced the final design open house for the MT 83 Salmon Lake highway reconstruction project. The public is invited to visit the Seeley Lake Elementary School Gym on Aug. 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to learn more about roadway and safety improvements to Highway 83.
Residents at Missoula Authorized Camping Site voice concerns
Homeless residents and advocates say they are concerned about the conditions, changing rules, and summer heat at Missoula's Authorized Camping Site.
Human remains found identified as missing Missoula man
Ravalli Sheriff says human remains found Monday tentatively identified as Phillip Stokey of Missoula.
Fairfield Sun Times
More women sign onto Title IX discrimination lawsuit against University of Montana
The M on Mt. Sentinel stands above Main Hall on the University of Montana campus. (Provided by the University of Montana) Twelve more women have signed off as plaintiffs for a total of 16 alleging gender discrimination in a lawsuit and possible class action case filed against the University of Montana and Montana University System — but UM said the facts on campus don’t back their narrative.
Fire Near Lolo – New High Temperature Records Set in Missoula
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to a possible structure fire near Neil Drive in Lolo. The caller reported hearing a loud ‘pop’ and a power line had fallen causing smoke and flames. However, while crews were responding, the dispatch was changed to...
Air crews drop water on new fire in Mission Mountains
MISSOULA, Mont. — Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes fire officials report a small wildfire is burning high in the Mission Mountains 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius. The fire was first reported at 5:47 p.m. on Monday. Officials say the Red Horn Fire is burning 1 acre and is...
Father and Daughter Assault Man at a Missoula Gas Station
On July 21, 2022, at approximately 12:31 am, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a reported disturbance at a gas station on North Reserve Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Burton Bertsch and Julie Bertsch were arrested for aggravated assault after physically besting up a victim and causing...
Cause determined for Moose Fire
U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations has determined the Moose Fire to be human caused The post Cause determined for Moose Fire appeared first on Local News 8.
Moose Fire grows to 56,049 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire burning 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho, has grown to 56,049 acres, according to overnight infrared flight data. That's an increase of more than 7,500 acres from Sunday. "Significant growth was mapped to the south in Div T. Fire has crossed south of...
