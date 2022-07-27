Shawn Mendes Cancels World Tour

Shawn Mendes appears in Tommy Hilfiger's "Classics Reborn" campaign. courtesy shot.

After taking a nearly three-week hiatus due to health reasons, Shawn Mendes said Wednesday that he has to cancel the rest of his tour dates in North America, the U.K. and Europe.

The 23-year-old singer said after speaking with his team and working with a group of health professionals, it’s become more clear that he has to take the time off.

“We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time, I have to put my health as my first priority,” Mendes said in an Instagram post. Mendes added that he plans to continue making new music and hopes to see his fans on tour in the future.

“I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise, I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal,” Mendes said. The tour, which began this summer in North America, was expected to go throughout Europe next summer.

Tommy Hilfiger Corp., which helped sponsor the tour and has numerous initiatives with the singer through its “Play It Forward” partnership, said Wednesday: “We applaud Shawn’s bravery to openly speak out about mental health and to put himself first in order to be able to heal and recover. His honesty sets an incredibly positive example to his more than 100 million followers. Shawn and Tommy Hilfiger have a shared mission of driving positive impact through social and environmental sustainability, and we’re excited to continue to partner with him on the SP23 capsule collaboration, campaign and consumer engagement plan. Financial investments are being directed toward that effort.”

For the tour, Mendes had committed to making the tour climate positive, by reducing O2 emissions by 50 percent per show compared to his last world tour in 2019, and mitigating all remaining emissions through a combination of carbon removal and carbon avoidance projects.

As reported, Hilfiger had donated $1 million to help make the tour’s Sustainability and Tour Greening Program possible. A substantial portion of this investment was to be donated to regenerative cotton farming to continue to build upon Hilfiger’s wider sustainability initiatives. Throughout the tour, Mendes was wearing custom-made and more sustainable designs featuring looks made using fabrics and trimming that were leftovers from past Tommy Hilfiger collections, as well as vintage deadstock fabrics.

Mendes is the face of Hilfiger’s summer 2022 global campaign titled “Classics Reborn,” which features him wearing styles from the 1985 Program collection made entirely of sustainable materials. In addition to being the face of the campaign, he is also the ambassador for the 1985 program. It’s the company’s biggest essentials program and consists of the most iconic Tommy men’s pieces, specifically polos and oxford shirts that have all been reimagined with more sustainable materials.

The partnership will culminate with a codesigned men’s capsule collection launching in spring 2023, which will reimagine classic pieces more sustainably through recycled and new material innovations and circular design practices.