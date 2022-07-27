ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas County, WV

UPDATE: Water rescue successful in Nicholas County

By Brandon Eanes
 6 days ago

UPDATE (Thursday, July 28, 2022, 10:50 A.M.) SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — According to Nicholas County Dispatch, the water rescue was successfully completed yesterday, Wednesday, July 27, 2022 around 5:30 P.M.

Both Fayette and Nicholas County Fire Departments were on scene, along with the National Park Service, and Jan Care Ambulance.

Nobody was injured or killed in the process.

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — According to the Nicholas County Office of Emergency Management, a boat rescue is underway for two people reportedly stranded due to high water.

The Office of Emergency Management said multiple fire departments are on their way to the scene. A rescue boat is also being sent.

It is believed the two people went camping last night, July 26, 2022. They reportedly woke up and were surrounded by rising water.

Stick with 59News while we continue to provide updates on the situation!

