Clearfield County sex offender arrested for soliciting child porn

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is back behind bars after state police reportedly found he was trying to get two girls who he believed were under 12 to send him nude pictures.

Reed Meeker, Jr., 43 (photo via PA State Police)

Reed Meeker, Jr., 43, of Osceola Mills, was charged Tuesday with one felony count of criminal solicitation of child pornography following a police investigation into screenshot conversations, according to court documents. In those texts, state police noted Meeker was describing sexual acts he wanted to perform on a girl and her younger sister. However, the girls he thought he was messaging were actually members of child exploitation organizations.

Additionally, state police said Meeker sent sexually explicit photos to the girls, which included his face, and asked the girls to send pictures in return. It was at this point investigators positively identified him via his Pennsylvania Megan’s Law photograph that was recently updated.

In an interview at the state police station in Clearfield, Meeker allegedly admitted to soliciting photographs from who he believed to be two girls under the age of 12.

Meeker is lodged in Clearfield County Prison after failing to post his $250,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place Aug. 3.

For information on Meeker, visit his profile on the PA Megan’s Law website here .

