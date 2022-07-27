ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

‘Lies and attacks’: Redwood City mayor drops bid for Assembly seat, citing smear campaign

By Eli Walsh, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
localnewsmatters.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Redwood City, CA
Government
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Redwood City, CA
City
San Mateo, CA
San Mateo County, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Economy#Smear Campaign#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic#2022 Hale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Youtube
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy