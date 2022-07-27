This 36-year-old left her $116,000 per year law job and now earns $15 an hour as a firefighter: ‘Find something that makes you feel vibrant’

www.cnbc.com
ZOMBIEDAWG
2d ago
You have to do something that makes you want to go to work. When you get to the point where you dread every workday then its time to make the move.
Reply
17
David Stevens
2d ago
Part time firefighter and still practicing law after her and her wife divorced after adopting a kid. Oh boy and shocked not Cali and Oregon are their stomping grounds. Has to be in the west coast water
Reply
7
60 Chopper
2d ago
$115,000 a year as an attorney? I'll make $140,000 this year as an ironworker.
Reply(15)
15
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperaturesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Heat-Related Illnesses Have Increased as the Pacific Northwest Swelters in a Multi-day Heat WaveDaniella CressmanPortland, OR
Families could receive hundreds in Oregon with new stimulus proposalJ.R. HeimbignerOregon State
Comments / 44