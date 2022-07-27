ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

This 36-year-old left her $116,000 per year law job and now earns $15 an hour as a firefighter: ‘Find something that makes you feel vibrant’

By Molly Schiff Magdalena Petrova
CNBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnbc.com

Comments

ZOMBIEDAWG
2d ago

You have to do something that makes you want to go to work. When you get to the point where you dread every workday then its time to make the move.

Reply
17
David Stevens
2d ago

Part time firefighter and still practicing law after her and her wife divorced after adopting a kid. Oh boy and shocked not Cali and Oregon are their stomping grounds. Has to be in the west coast water

Reply
7
60 Chopper
2d ago

$115,000 a year as an attorney? I'll make $140,000 this year as an ironworker.

Reply(15)
15
 

