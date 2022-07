This Lusby home damaged by fire on July 26. MARYLAND STATE FIRE MARSHAL'S OFFICE PHOTO

State investigators reported $100,000 in fire damage to a split level, single family house on Nursery Court in Lusby early Tuesday morning. Forty firefighters were dispatched to the blaze, which was reported shortly after 1 a.m.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire originated inside the house and the cause remains under investigation.