Kansas City, MO

One boisterous Chiefs fan was particularly excited to see Travis Kelce at training camp

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks off the field after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya The Associated Press

The Chiefs restructured tight end Travis Kelce’s contract, giving him more money in the 2022 season, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Rapoport reported Wednesday the Chiefs moved $3 million forward from the back of Kelce’s contract.

That means Kelce likely was in a good mood even before arriving on the practice field in St. Joseph, but his ego got a boost from one very excited fan.

As he was walking to the field with teammates, fans were shouting out their support, and one in particular made her presence known.

This fan jumped and yelled out: “Kelce, I’m right here!! ... I’m so happy to see you! Let’s go!!”

That description doesn’t do justice to just how fired up this fan was.

Here is the video from Fox 4 sports anchor Harold Kuntz.

Other Chiefs fans either could relate to the fan’s enthusiasm level or joked that someone was about to lose their girlfriend.

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
