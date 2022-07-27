WATCH LIVE: AuSable River Canoe Marathon – Time Trials

Join MISportsNow and VUit for live coverage of the AuSable River Canoe Marathon time trials on Thursday.

The AuSable River Canoe Marathon is an annual 120 mile canoe race from Grayling to Oscoda. Nicknamed “The Marathon,” it is perhaps the oldest marathon canoe race in the US, and is the longest, non-stop, canoe-only race in North America.

Live coverage starts at 3 p.m.