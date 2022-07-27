ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH LIVE: AuSable River Canoe Marathon – Time Trials

By Joe Buczek
 3 days ago
Join MISportsNow and VUit for live coverage of the AuSable River Canoe Marathon time trials on Thursday.

The AuSable River Canoe Marathon is an annual 120 mile canoe race from Grayling to Oscoda. Nicknamed “The Marathon,” it is perhaps the oldest marathon canoe race in the US, and is the longest, non-stop, canoe-only race in North America.

You can view all the action on 9&10 Plus with the free VUit app or on MISportsNow.com.

Live coverage starts at 3 p.m.

