The power of your roadside inspection data

Brian Renton
2d ago
CVSA, you want safety? What about giving a trucker a place to pull over and sleep instead of millions of NO TRUCK PARKING signs.
David Myers
1d ago
What bothers me is that we have to have training and physical card to drive,but these people driving a huge motor home pulling a car don’t need anything extra. And some of these only drive it a couple times a year.
jengophet
2d ago
it's nothing more the legally pirating tax dollars from the truckers, and the general public is ok with it as long as the government tells us its for safety
