Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co.) Two people were arrested on drug charges in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says Tashina Martwick, 37, of Creston, was arrested July 21st for Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent Offense. Martwick was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later released on bond.

Daniel Knight, 37, of Atlantic, was arrested July 24th for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Knight was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.

All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.