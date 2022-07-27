ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

GOT7's Jackson falls from sky in 'Cruel' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQ3HT_0guv5HqL00

July 27 (UPI) -- Chinese singer Jackson is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band GOT7, released a preview of his video for the song "Cruel" on Wednesday.

The "Cruel" teaser shows Jackson fall from the sky while taking on the persona of "Magic Man."

Jackson will release "Cruel" and the full music video Friday at midnight.

Jackson teased lyrics to "Cruel" in a tweet Tuesday, writing, "I'm coming back to you / and i hope you don't mind / That i'm wasting your time."

He previously shared a teaser image for the song.

"Cruel" will mark Jackson's first third solo single of 2022. The singer released "Jackson Wang" in January and the song "Blow" in March.

GOT7 also consists of Mark, Jay B, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. The group made its debut in 2014.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bambam
Person
Jackson Wang
Person
Mark Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
408K+
Followers
61K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy