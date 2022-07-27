Sea Grape Gallery announces Artists of Months for July-August

Sea Grape Artists Gallery's Artists of Months for July-August are Barbara Albin, acrylics, and Marlene Jones, horsehair and raku potter.

Albin has loved art since childhood. By age 17, she had sold her first two paintings to Northern Illinois University. After leaving the Chicago area and moving to Florida, she became active in many arts related activities including teaching watercolor art, presenting art workshops, entering juried and invitational shows, and jurying of several art shows. Albin’s paintings are in permanent collections including Northern Illinois University and corporate and private collections.

“I love color. I love how the world is so full of color and life. I feel the energy of nature pulsating through the earth and the atmosphere. This is my inspiration, and I can’t wait to begin capturing all the emotions and joy I feel on canvas. My paintings are prayers to God thanking Him for the beautiful world we live in.” said Albin.

Jones first started working in clay while living in Maryland during the 1960s. Then during the 1970s she lived in Italy for several years where she had the opportunity to further her knowledge and love of ceramic art. After returning to the United States, Jones focused on a 20-year career in marketing and public relations. However, when officially retiring, she quickly returned to creating pottery. Jones creates raku glazed pieces of art using a gas kiln and a reduction process. However, Marlene does state that her real love is creating unusual horsehair pottery fashioned in a style like that of the Plains Indians. When producing these unique pieces of art, Jones uses hair from a customer’s personal horse’s tail or mane to celebrate the life of the owner’s beloved horse.

“Working with clay is one of the most rewarding experiences as I take what is considered mud and form it into something beautiful and useful, which is my personal passion," Jones explained.